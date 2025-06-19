'28 Years Later': Cast, summary, release date
What's the story
Danny Boyle is returning to the big screen with 28 Years Later, a sequel to his cult classic 28 Days Later (2002).
The upcoming film will explore the post-apocalyptic world nearly three decades after the original story.
Set in a quarantined Britain, survivors are living on a remote island off the northeast coast.
The film is set to release on Friday, in 2D , 4DX , 2D SCREEN X formats. Viewers can watch it in English and Hindi.
Storyline
Here's the official synopsis
The official synopsis of 28 Years Later reads, "It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped. Still living in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amid the infected."
"One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily defended causeway. When one of them decides to venture into the dark heart of the mainland, he soon discovers a mutation that has spread."
Production details
The film was shot entirely on iPhones
The film stars Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Edvin Ryding, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Erin Kellyman.
The cinematography has been done using iPhones mounted on camera rigs to capture the beauty of landscapes and chaos during attacks.
The film also explores the evolution of zombies with ground-crawling infected and swift, brutal "Alpha" mutants posing new threats to characters.
Critical response
'28 Years Later' has received positive reviews from critics
The film has received positive reviews from critics, who have praised it as a thoughtful movie perfectly balanced between mourning and survival.
The story follows 12-year-old Spike, living with his hunter father Jamie and bedridden mother Isla on the secluded Holy Island.
The film also features scenes with makeshift watchtowers and bows and arrows for weapons, creating an almost medieval setting.