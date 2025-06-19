What's the story

Danny Boyle is returning to the big screen with 28 Years Later, a sequel to his cult classic 28 Days Later (2002).

The upcoming film will explore the post-apocalyptic world nearly three decades after the original story.

Set in a quarantined Britain, survivors are living on a remote island off the northeast coast.

The film is set to release on Friday, in 2D , 4DX , 2D SCREEN X formats. Viewers can watch it in English and Hindi.