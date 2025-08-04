Kaynes Circuits to open ₹5,000cr manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Kaynes Circuits India is planning to invest a whopping ₹4,995 crore in an advanced electronic component manufacturing facility. The proposed plant will be set up in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu . This is the first major investment of its kind in PCB (Printed Circuit Board) manufacturing in the state. The move comes as part of the Tamil Nadu government's plan to create a new electronics manufacturing cluster away from established hubs like Sriperumbudur and Hosur.

Production capabilities New facility to manufacture advanced electronic components The new facility will manufacture a range of advanced electronic components. These include 74-layer PCBs, HDI (High-Density Interconnect) PCBs, flexible PCBs, and high-performance laminates. It will also handle camera module assembly and wire harness assembly. The investment is expected to boost Tamil Nadu's position in the electronics manufacturing value chain by moving beyond just assembly to high-end component manufacturing.

Employment opportunities Investment to create jobs in the region The new unit is likely to create around 4,700 jobs in Thoothukudi and its neighboring districts. This development has been hailed as a major boost for Tamil Nadu's electronics manufacturing ambitions. "Kaynes's new unit is going to be an anchor investment that will help with the establishment of a new electronics manufacturing cluster in the deep South," one source told The Economic Times.