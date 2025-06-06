Shine Tom Chacko's father dies in accident, actor injured
What's the story
Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was injured in a tragic road accident near Salem, Tamil Nadu, which claimed the life of his father, CP Chacko.
The family was reportedly traveling from Ernakulam to Bengaluru when their car was hit by a lorry.
While Chacko sustained injuries to his right hand and may need surgery, his mother and brother also suffered minor injuries.
Incident specifics
How the accident happened
The accident occurred around 6:00am on Friday morning, when a lorry reportedly veered off its lane and crashed into the car carrying Chacko and his family.
As per Malayalam portals, the family was traveling to Salem for medical treatment after an earlier course of treatment in Thodupuzha.
Chacko's father, who was sitting next to his wife in the middle row of the car, suffered critical injuries and later died at a hospital.
Medical updates
Actor's mother, brother also injured
Chacko's mother, brother, and the assistant who was driving the vehicle have sustained minor injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dharmapuri.
The actor's brother was reportedly seated in the front with the driver while their parents were in the middle row of seats.
Chacko was asleep in the back seat during the accident.
Ongoing inquiry
Authorities investigating cause of accident
Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident and the identity of the driver.
Initial reports suggested that an assistant may have been driving the car, but there is still some ambiguity over who was actually behind the wheel during the crash.
There are also unconfirmed reports that another person was in their vehicle at that time.