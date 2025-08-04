Philippine president visiting India from August 4-8; why it's significant 

Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a five-day state visit to India. This is his first official trip to the country, and it comes at a time when both nations are looking to strengthen their bilateral ties. The visit is also one of his longest state visits abroad, highlighting the growing partnership between Manila and New Delhi.

Visit agenda Meetings with Indian leaders During his stay, President Marcos will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. He will also have meetings with India's Foreign Minister and Health Minister. A key focus of the visit is to explore collaboration in technology, especially through India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). Separately, the Philippines looks to strengthen its self-reliance in defense under the Self-Reliance Defense Posture (SDRP) initiative.

Security partnership Strengthening defense ties amid regional tensions Under the Marcos Jr administration, the Philippines has been pushing for deeper collaboration with India in defense and maritime security. This is particularly important as China continues to escalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea. In recent years, several key developments have taken place between the two countries, including a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between their coast guards and increased naval visits and joint activities.

Twitter Post Marcos Jr. in New Delhi Mabuhay, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.!



President @bongbongmarcos has arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS @PmargheritaBJP and accorded a warm welcome.



India & Philippines are celebrating 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic… pic.twitter.com/NtlNPxCKm9 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 4, 2025

Maritime drill Ongoing naval exercises Currently, the Philippine and Indian navies are conducting a bilateral maritime exercise near Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr emphasized that these navy-to-navy engagements send "a powerful signal of solidarity, strength in partnership, and the energy of cooperation between two vibrant democracies in the Indo-Pacific."