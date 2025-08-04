Philippine president visiting India from August 4-8; why it's significant 

LOADING...
Marcos Jr is on a five-day visit to India

By Snehil Singh
Aug 04, 2025
05:48 pm
What's the story

Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a five-day state visit to India. This is his first official trip to the country, and it comes at a time when both nations are looking to strengthen their bilateral ties. The visit is also one of his longest state visits abroad, highlighting the growing partnership between Manila and New Delhi.

Visit agenda

Meetings with Indian leaders

During his stay, President Marcos will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. He will also have meetings with India's Foreign Minister and Health Minister. A key focus of the visit is to explore collaboration in technology, especially through India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). Separately, the Philippines looks to strengthen its self-reliance in defense under the Self-Reliance Defense Posture (SDRP) initiative.

Security partnership

Strengthening defense ties amid regional tensions

Under the Marcos Jr administration, the Philippines has been pushing for deeper collaboration with India in defense and maritime security. This is particularly important as China continues to escalate tensions in the West Philippine Sea. In recent years, several key developments have taken place between the two countries, including a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between their coast guards and increased naval visits and joint activities.

Marcos Jr. in New Delhi

Maritime drill

Ongoing naval exercises

Currently, the Philippine and Indian navies are conducting a bilateral maritime exercise near Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr emphasized that these navy-to-navy engagements send "a powerful signal of solidarity, strength in partnership, and the energy of cooperation between two vibrant democracies in the Indo-Pacific."

Defense procurement

BrahMos missile procurement and other developments

The Philippines was also among the first countries to procure Indian BrahMos supersonic missiles. These missiles have proven their worth in recent conflicts and are likely to be discussed during Marcos Jr's visit. Direct air connectivity between Delhi and Manila is also on the cards, which could boost tourism and trade between the two nations.