'Big Bet' actor Song Young-kyu (55) found dead; investigation underway

Veteran South Korean actor Song Young-kyu, known for his roles in Big Bet, Hwarang, and Hot Stove League, was found dead inside a vehicle on Sunday. He was 55. The incident took place at a townhouse complex in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. The cause of death is still unknown, and an investigation has been launched by the Yongin Dongbu Police Station. May he rest in peace.

Background Song's career took a hit after June drunk driving incident Song was arrested for drunk driving on June 19, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08%. This led to severe professional consequences. He was reportedly removed from several acting roles, including ENA's The Defects, SBS's The Winning Try, and the stage play Shakespeare In Love.

Ongoing probe No foul play suspected; investigation underway The Yongin Dongbu Police Station confirmed the news after an acquaintance reported the incident. While the investigation is ongoing, police have said that no foul play was involved in his death. The authorities will be questioning his family and close friends to understand the circumstances surrounding Song's passing. It remains undecided whether an autopsy will be conducted.

Emotional toll The actor was allegedly under immense stress A source revealed that the drunk driving incident had a negative impact on the actor's mental health. "He was distressed by the malicious articles and comments, and the circumstances were extremely unfavorable at that time," they said, as quoted by Koreaboo. Notably, in South Korea, celebrities are held to higher moral standards, and such controversies often lead to heavy scrutiny and impact on careers.