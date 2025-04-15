What's the story

South Korea has announced a whopping 33 trillion won ($23.25 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry.

The move comes amid fears of upcoming US tariffs on semiconductors, which could negatively affect Korean companies such as Samsung and SK Hynix.

The announcement comes after US President Donald Trump said he would soon reveal the tariff rate on imported semiconductors, after previously excluding them from his steep "reciprocal" tariffs.