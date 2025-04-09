Last extradition plea rejected, 26/11 mastermind arriving in India 'shortly'
What's the story
Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, will be extradited from the United States to India "shortly," PTI reported.
This comes after the US Supreme Court dismissed his final appeal against the extradition process.
Per the news agency, an Indian multi-agency team is presently in the US to finalize the necessary paperwork and legal formalities with American authorities."
Sources told NDTV that he will be brought to India in a special plane.
Court proceedings
Rana's legal battle and extradition process
Rana, currently lodged at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, had on February 27 filed an 'Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus' with the US Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan.
After Kagan denied his application on March 6, he renewed the application with Chief Justice John Roberts, and it was circulated for consideration by the full court.
However, the renewed plea was denied by the US Supreme Court too.
Extradition fears
Allegations and health concerns
Rana's lawyers argued that his extradition to India would violate US laws as well as the UN Convention Against Torture.
There were substantial grounds for believing he would be tortured in India given his background, they said.
The application also drew attention to concerns regarding Rana's health, listing grave ailments including Parkinson's disease with cognitive decline, multiple heart attacks, suspected bladder cancer mass, stage 3 chronic kidney disease, asthma, and repeated Covid-19 infections.
Background
Rana's connection to the 2008 Mumbai attacks
Rana is a close associate of David Coleman Headley—one of the prime conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.
He was convicted in the US for conspiracy to provide material support for a terrorist plot in Denmark and for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Pakistan-based group responsible for the Mumbai attacks.
US President Donald Trump earlier called Rana "very evil" and stated he must "face justice in India."