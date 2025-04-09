What's the story

Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, will be extradited from the United States to India "shortly," PTI reported.

This comes after the US Supreme Court dismissed his final appeal against the extradition process.

Per the news agency, an Indian multi-agency team is presently in the US to finalize the necessary paperwork and legal formalities with American authorities."

Sources told NDTV that he will be brought to India in a special plane.