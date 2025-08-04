England vs India: Gill, Brook adjudged Players of the Series

India claimed a dramatic win over England in the 5th and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The Shubman Gill -led side successfully defended 373 and claimed a six-run win. England, who were cruising (301/3) at one stage, perished for 367. Mohammed Siraj's incredible five-wicket haul took India to win on Day 5. Notably, Gill and Harry Brook were adjudged the Players of the Series.

Gill Shubman Gill: Indian Player of the Series As mentioned, Gill was named the Indian Player of the Series. The Indian captain was adjudged by England head coach Brendon McCullum. Notably, Gill finished as the highest run-scorer of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He slammed 754 runs at an incredible average of 75.40. Gill, who broke a ton of records hammered 4 tons. He scored 269 and 161 in the Edgbaston Test alone.

Brook Harry Brook: England Player of the Series On the other hand, Brook was named the England Player of the Series. The English batter was adjudged by Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir. Brook, who slammed an astonishing century at The Oval, racked up 481 runs from five Tests at an average of 53.44. His tally includes 2 tons and as many half-centuries. Notably, Brook was England's highest run-scorer of the series.