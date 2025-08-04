Study shows venting anger may fuel it, not fix it

A recent study from Ohio State University has challenged the long-held belief that venting anger can help reduce it. The meta-analytic review, which looked at 154 studies on anger, found little evidence to support the idea of catharsis theory or "blowing off steam." In fact, in some cases, venting could even increase feelings of anger.

Understanding anger Reflecting on feelings more effective than venting The study's senior author, communication scientist Brad Bushman, emphasized the importance of reflection in dealing with anger. He said that while venting might not be effective, reflecting on why we get mad can help us understand and address underlying problems. This process also aids emotional validation, which is an important first step toward healthily processing emotions.

Rumination risk Venting can lead to rumination, making things worse The study also noted that venting often leads to rumination, which is a repetitive focus on the same thoughts. It can make anger worse and lead to more aggressive behavior. Bushman said, "To reduce anger, it is better to engage in activities that decrease arousal levels." He added that even going for a run isn't an effective strategy as it increases arousal levels and ends up being counterproductive.

Activity analysis Effective strategies for reducing anger The research considered both arousal-increasing and arousal-reducing activities, from boxing, cycling, and jogging to deep breathing, meditating, and yoga. The team found that calming activities reduced anger in both lab settings and real-world scenarios. Effective arousal-reducing strategies included slow-flow yoga, mindfulness practices like progressive muscle relaxation or diaphragmatic breathing sessions, as well as simple timeouts.