Jayden Seales claims 4/84 versus England in 1st ODI: Stats
What's the story
West Indies pacer Jayden Seales picked 4 wickets for 84 runs from 9 overs in the 1st ODI against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Despite picking 4 scalps, Seales proved to be costly as England posted a solid 400/8 in 50 overs.
Besides Seales, Alzarri Joseph and Justin Greaves claimed 2 scalps each for WI.
Here are the details and stats.
Numbers
2nd four-fer for Seales in ODIs
Seales conceded at 9.30 runs an over. He conceded one wide and a no-ball.
In 20 matches, the Windies bowler has raced to 20 scalps at 41.15.
He picked his 2nd four-wicket haul in ODIs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has six scalps versus England from 3 matches at 28.66.
Seales, who bowls right-arm pace, has raced to 30 scalps in List A cricket.
Bowling
Seales starts poorly before dismissing Root
Seales was costly in the powerplay overs (1-10). He bowled 3 overs in this phase and conceded 35 runs. He was hit for 7 fours.
England were going strong with Joe Root and Harry Brook at the crease when Seales was re-introduced in the 27th over.
He conceded two fours but dismissed Root, breaking a 51-run stand for the 3rd wicket.
Happenings
Seales gets three more big fishes
Seales bowled a good 29th over, conceding three singles. In the 31st over of England's innings, Brook slammed Seales for two fours before being dismissed. A poor ball from Seales saw Brook find the fielder.
Seales came back in the 41st over and was rewarded with Jos Buttler's wicket.
He then got Jacob Bethell (82) in the 50th over.