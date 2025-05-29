What's the story

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales picked 4 wickets for 84 runs from 9 overs in the 1st ODI against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Despite picking 4 scalps, Seales proved to be costly as England posted a solid 400/8 in 50 overs.

Besides Seales, Alzarri Joseph and Justin Greaves claimed 2 scalps each for WI.

