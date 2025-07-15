Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan to reunite

It's official! Akshay Kumar, Saif reunite for Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'

After much speculation, celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan has officially announced his next action-thriller film starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The Hungama director took to Instagram to reveal his next movie, titled Haiwaan. He shared a picture of the two actors at Lord's, further teasing fans about this exciting project. He wrote, "'Haiwaan' my next film with @akshaykumar and Saif Ali Khan at Lords."