It's official! Akshay Kumar, Saif reunite for Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'
What's the story
After much speculation, celebrated filmmaker Priyadarshan has officially announced his next action-thriller film starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. The Hungama director took to Instagram to reveal his next movie, titled Haiwaan. He shared a picture of the two actors at Lord's, further teasing fans about this exciting project. He wrote, "'Haiwaan' my next film with @akshaykumar and Saif Ali Khan at Lords."
Remake details
'Haiwaan' is a Hindi adaptation of 'Oppam'
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the film will be a Hindi adaptation of the 2016 Malayalam movie Oppam, which starred Mohanlal. In this version, Kumar is likely to play the role of an antagonist. It is set to go on floors in August, and the filmmakers are eyeing a mid-2026 release.
Past projects
The actors' last collaboration and fans' excitement
This movie will mark a reunion for Kumar and Khan after 17 years since their last collaboration on Tashan. Considering their on-screen chemistry, fans are excited for this collaboration. One comment read, "Another blockbuster in the making," while another fan wrote, "Main Khiladi Tu Anari pair."