'Kesari 2': Fans frustrated with no Telugu dub on JioHotstar
What's the story
Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's courtroom drama, Kesari: Chapter 2, has been released on JioHotstar after a successful run in theaters.
However, the lack of a Telugu-dubbed version on the streamer has disappointed many viewers.
Despite its release in Telugu theaters on May 23 and Rana Daggubati's appreciation for the film, there is no official announcement from the streamer regarding a dubbed version.
Audience reactions
Fans ask JioHotstar about the Telugu version
Fans of the film have taken to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to voice their disappointment.
One user wrote, "Bro release Telugu Audio," while another asked, "Kesari Chapter 2 Telugu Dub..?"
Another said, "Oh no! Really wanted to watch the Telugu version."
Despite these requests, the streamer is yet to respond or announce any plans for a dubbed version.
Actor's endorsement
Daggubati praised the film
During the film's theatrical run, Daggubati had praised Kesari: Chapter 2.
Interestingly, his father's production and distribution company had distributed the Telugu dubbed version of the film in the Southern states.
He said on Instagram, "Just watched an incredible historical courtroom drama — Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh." "A powerful, important film that stands tall and stays deep with the Indian in you."
Film details
About 'Kesari: Chapter 2'
The movie is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Kesari.
The film revisits the tragic events of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar in 1919.
It stars Kumar in the role of C Sankaran Nair, an Indian lawyer and member of the Viceroy's Council sent by British authorities to investigate the massacre.
Madhavan and Ananya Panday play Neville McKinley and Dilreet Gill, respectively.