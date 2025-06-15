What's the story

Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's courtroom drama, Kesari: Chapter 2, has been released on JioHotstar after a successful run in theaters.

However, the lack of a Telugu-dubbed version on the streamer has disappointed many viewers.

Despite its release in Telugu theaters on May 23 and Rana Daggubati's appreciation for the film, there is no official announcement from the streamer regarding a dubbed version.