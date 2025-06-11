Salman Khan was offered 'Chak De! India' before SRK?
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De! India is a classic that continues to inspire. The film not only won over audiences but also became a box office success despite a low opening.
However, what isn't known to many fans is that Salman Khan was offered the role of hockey coach Kabir Khan before SRK.
So, what went wrong? Let's find out why he turned down this iconic role.
Actor's statement
Salman revealed why he turned down the iconic role
During the promotion of Sultan, Khan was asked why he turned down Chak De! India.
The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor jokingly revealed, "I left it because even Shah Rukh Khan should be a part of a few great films."
He also revealed that he was unsure about playing Kabir Khan due to concerns that it wouldn't suit his image at the time.
Image concern
'That was not my genre at that point in time'
Khan said, "When I was offered Chak De, my image was totally different as I was doing Partner and all those kinds of films."
"My only thing in Chak De was that my fans would expect me to wear a wig and win the match for India, which would not go for the film."
"That was not my genre at that point in time."
Film's tone
'I would never move out of the commercial cinema zone...'
Khan further stressed that Chak De! India was a serious film with less commercial appeal.
"It was a more serious kind of film and I was doing more of a commercial kind of cinema, which I am still doing."
"I would never move out of the commercial cinema zone, but it is just that there would be a lot of meaningful cinema in the commercial zone."
Film's success
Meanwhile, more about 'Chak De! India'
Chak De! India, directed by Shimit Amin, was a major success in 2007. The film became the second-highest grosser of the year, right below another SRK blockbuster, Om Shanti Om.
The sports movie has since become a cult classic, making a huge impact on the culture.