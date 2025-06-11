What's the story

This week, streaming platforms are set to offer a diverse array of new content. The lineup includes the much-anticipated reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, and the second season of the gripping crime thriller Rana Naidu.

Other highlights are Alappuzha Gymkhana, one of the biggest Malayalam hits of 2025; Fubar Season 2 with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro; and more.