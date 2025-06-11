'The Traitors' to 'Rana Naidu': Top OTT titles this week
What's the story
This week, streaming platforms are set to offer a diverse array of new content. The lineup includes the much-anticipated reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, and the second season of the gripping crime thriller Rana Naidu.
Other highlights are Alappuzha Gymkhana, one of the biggest Malayalam hits of 2025; Fubar Season 2 with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro; and more.
June 10-11
'Padakkalam,' 'Aniela,' and 'Cocaine Air'
The Malayalam comedy Padakkalam was released on JioHotstar on Tuesday. The film revolves around four comic book enthusiasts whose lives take an unexpected turn when their school's new professor disrupts their academic world with supernatural events.
The Polish series Aniela, starring Malgorzata Kozuchowska, Jacek Poniedzialek, and Cezary Pazura, will hit Netflix on Wednesday.
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft., a documentary about the arrest of four Frenchmen with cocaine in 2013, will also debut on Netflix that day.
June 12-13
'Fubar' S02, 'The Traitors,' and more
The action comedy series Fubar Season 2 will return on Netflix on Thursday. The show continues the story of a father-daughter spy duo, played by Schwarzenegger and Barbaro.
The Traitors, a reality show featuring a host of influencers and celebrities, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video that day.
On Friday, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's four-part documentary In Transit will be released on Amazon Prime Video.
June 13
'Kings of Jo'Burg,' and 'Rana Naidu S02'
The third season of Kings of Jo'Burg will premiere on Netflix on June 13. The show explores crime, drama, and the supernatural in Johannesburg.
Rana Naidu S02, an official adaptation of the American crime drama Ray Donovan, is also set to release that day.
The gripping crime thriller stars Rana Daggubati as a "solver" for the rich and famous who must team up with his estranged father (Venkatesh Daggubati). In the sophomore season, things heat up as stakes get higher.
June 13-14
Watch these over the weekend
The Malayalam film Alappuzha Gymkhana, which became a massive hit in 2025, will be released on SonyLIV on June 13. The film tells the story of a group of young adults who take up boxing to secure admission in college through sports quota.
Echo Valley, starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, will premiere on Apple TV+ that day.
Meanwhile, the action thriller Ballerina will be released in theaters on Friday, a day after Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu debuts.