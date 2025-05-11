5 steps to cast Prime Video content on smart TVs
What's the story
Casting Amazon Prime Video from your Android device to a smart TV allows you to watch shows/movies on a bigger screen.
This guide provides a step-by-step method for a seamless transition.
It ensures you get the most out of your subscription by watching content on your TV, elevating the whole viewing experience.
Just follow these steps to cast successfully.
Step 1
Ensure your devices are connected
Before you begin, ensure that both your Android device and smart TV are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
This is important because it makes sure they are able to communicate with one another.
If they are not on the same network, you won't be able to cast.
Verifying this connection can save you time and trouble of troubleshooting later.
Step 2
Open Prime Video app
Before you cast Amazon Prime Video on your smart TV, open the app on your Android device.
Make sure that you are logged into your account and your subscription is active.
It is important to have the app updated to the latest version. This will ensure that the app works optimally and is fully compatible with casting features, making for a smoother viewing experience on your smart TV.
Step 3
Select content you want to watch
Navigate through the Amazon Prime Video app on your Android device and pick the movie or show you want to watch on your smart TV.
After selecting, check if the selected content is streamable in your area, as some movies or shows may have geographical restrictions.
This is an important step to ensure a smooth viewing experience without interruptions or access issues on your smart TV.
Step 4
Tap on the Cast icon
Inside the Amazon Prime Video app's UI, look for the casting symbol.
This icon is usually represented by a small rectangle with waves coming from one corner, similar to a Wi-Fi signal.
Once you tap this icon, you'll see a list of devices within casting range, ready to receive content.
Pick your smart TV from there to start streaming your preferred content on the big screen.
Step 5
Choose your smart TV from the list
From the list of devices that pop up after tapping the cast icon, choose your smart TV's name or model number.
Once you select it, wait for a few seconds as both the devices connect with each other; soon enough, you'll see Amazon Prime Video content playing on your television screen without any further effort from your end.