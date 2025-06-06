Reema Kagti-Zoya Akhtar's 'In Transit' explores non-binary lives; watch trailer
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video is all set to premiere its latest docuseries, In Transit, on June 13.
The four-part series, produced by Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, will explore the lives of trans and non-binary individuals in India.
Directed by Ayesha Sood (Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi), the show promises to delve into themes of love, identity, and gender.
Trailer insights
Meet the 9 individuals featured in the series
The trailer for In Transit introduces us to nine individuals from different parts of India who are living their truth.
The series will feature a young educator in a reserve forest, a classical musician from Bengaluru, and a corporate professional in Mumbai, among others.
The synopsis reads, "The series takes us through their most intimate recollections, exploring their dreams of the future, their hopes, and their idea of home."
Producer's statement
It is a very special series for us: Akhtar
Speaking about the series, Akhtar said, "In Transit is a very special series for us. At Tiger Baby, we strive to tell all kinds of Indian stories."
"We hope to give a platform to and amplify diverse, unheard voices. With Prime Video's global platform, we believe these narratives can spread love and much-needed empathy amongst audiences."
Director's perspective
'Goal is to bring moving stories to your living room'
Director Sood added, "Directing In Transit has been a deeply personal and moving process. Our goal with this series is to bring a diverse set of stories to your living room with the aim of breaking existing barriers."
"Through our fantastic & heroic characters, we think audiences across the world will be able to relate their own personal struggles of finding one's place in the world."