What's the story

Amazon Prime Video is all set to premiere its latest docuseries, In Transit, on June 13.

The four-part series, produced by Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, will explore the lives of trans and non-binary individuals in India.

Directed by Ayesha Sood (Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi), the show promises to delve into themes of love, identity, and gender.