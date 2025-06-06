'Life of Chuck' review—Tom Hiddleston leads charming but uneven drama
What's the story
The Life of Chuck, directed by Mike Flanagan, is based on a short story by the king of horror, Stephen King.
Gorgeously shot and beautifully performed, the fantastical drama tackles heavy themes such as the finite nature of life and the finality of death.
It has some charming frames, and Flanagan makes excellent use of his actors, but, eventually, the film doesn't meet expectations.
Plot
A peek into the life of an accountant
Told in reverse chronological order, the film begins with act 3, and we meet Chuck (Tom Hiddleston), who, we are told, will die of a brain tumour.
Chuck, an accountant, is mostly absent from the third act but dominates the second, where we meet his vivacious, dance-loving self.
The first act finally gives us some background about his childhood and early years.
#1
Flanagan's interpretation of the end of the world is gripping
The third act is focused on the end of the world: everything is going up in flames, people are dying, and hope has ceased to exist.
We see large roads filled with abandoned cars and no humans: What can be scarier than that?
It's tough not to think of the COVID-19 lockdown while watching these scenes—the sense of dread builds by the minute.
#2
Nick Offerman adds gravitas to the project
Nick Offerman is the binding thread of the film, and as the narrator, he does a fine job of providing ample context.
His trademark style (on full display in Parks & Recreation) uplifts several scenes.
He also gets the film's best dialogues.
Take this, for instance: "Chuck's life is not perfect, but he has made his peace with it."
Haven't we all?
#3
Chiwetel Ejiofor carries the third act and how!
In one of my favorite scenes, Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays a teacher named Marty, is disappointed because he can't finish watching a film.
After all, the cable service no longer works.
It's Flanagan's way of saying: The death of art is the true death of life.
Additionally, Ejiofor's track with Karen Gillan, who plays his ex-wife, Felicia, is the movie's most sentimental part.
#4
Negatives: It sorely lacks depth
The major issue with The Life of Chuck is that, shockingly, Flanagan paints it in broad strokes, leaving it up to the viewer to make sense of the scenes.
Flanagan's Netflix shows (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher, etc) are exceptional due to their beating heart, but it's completely missing here.
The lack of depth and soul brings the film down.
#5
The exposition, after a point, becomes annoying
While you enjoy listening to Offerman's exposition initially, it soon begins to feel extremely weary and soporific.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the first act (the film's ending), where his unnecessary exposition crushes the film's emotions.
Mark Hamill, who plays Chuck's grandfather, gets long-winded monologues that refuse to end, and your interest in the film ebbs as this act goes on.
#6
We meet many characters, but care for nobody
Several characters populate Chuck's life and are integral to the plot in their own way, but we couldn't care less about any, except Marty and Felicia.
The film seems to go on for too long, it is too slow for its own good, and it mostly runs out of steam after the third act (the first act in the movie).
Verdict
Can skip the film; 2/5 stars
The project starts solidly and, for some part, is a cerebral, in-depth rumination on mortality and what we owe to each other.
Had Flanagan held onto the magic he created in the beginning, this would have been a far better film.
After spending nearly two hours with Chuck, I'm mostly unmoved by his life.
A rare miss from the gifted Flanagan.
2/5 stars.