No, Deepika Padukone has not exited 'Kalki 2'
What's the story
Deepika Padukone is not out of Kalki 2, contrary to the rumors that have been circulating recently.
Reports had claimed that the actor was dropped from the sequel due to "friction on sets" with co-star Prabhas and the film's crew.
However, sources close to the film have now denied these claims to NDTV, calling them "completely baseless."
The film is still in pre-production and has not gone on the floors yet.
Casting clarity
'No interaction, and therefore, no fallout...'
A source told NDTV that "they haven't even approached actors because it's still in development."
"There's been no shoot, no interaction, and therefore, no fallout."
The rumor seems to have originated from Padukone's reported exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit after she allegedly demanded fixed eight-hour shifts.
Reddy Vanga's cryptic tweets criticizing actors for wanting "luxury" were interpreted as indirect jabs at Padukone.
Both films star Prabhas.
Film details
What we know about 'Kalki 2'
Kalki 2, directed by Nag Ashwin, is still in pre-production, and no official casting decisions have been made yet.
The film's plot details have not been confirmed, and any information regarding its setting or themes is speculative.
The project is anticipated to explore elements of Hindu mythology, but specific themes or characters have not been officially detailed.
It'll be interesting to see if the sequel can match the hype of its predecessor, Kalki 2898 AD.