What's the story

Deepika Padukone is not out of Kalki 2, contrary to the rumors that have been circulating recently.

Reports had claimed that the actor was dropped from the sequel due to "friction on sets" with co-star Prabhas and the film's crew.

However, sources close to the film have now denied these claims to NDTV, calling them "completely baseless."

The film is still in pre-production and has not gone on the floors yet.