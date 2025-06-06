'So proud': Preity Zinta pens encouraging note after IPL defeat
What's the story
Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta has finally broken her silence on the franchise's heartbreaking loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final.
Taking to Instagram, she praised her team and its captain, Shreyas Iyer, for their "spectacular" journey throughout the tournament.
She also promised fans that they would return next year to "finish the job."
Zinta's post
'I loved the fight & the grit...'
In her Instagram post, Zinta wrote, "It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but...the journey was spectacular! It was exciting, entertaining & it was inspiring."
"I loved the fight & the grit our young team, our shers showed throughout the tournament. I loved the way our captain, our Sarpanch lead from the front & how Indian uncapped players dominated this IPL!"
Season highlights
Zinta recalled challenges faced by PBKS this season
Zinta further highlighted the unique challenges faced by her team this year, including injuries to key players, a pause in the tournament, and the need to transfer home games to other states.
Despite these hurdles, she was proud that they topped the points table after a decade and fought till the end in an exciting final.
"I am so proud of each and every player of Punjab Kings for showing so much character throughout the tournament."
Zinta's gratitude
Zinta especially thanked fans, the 'Sher squad'
Zinta also thanked the support staff and fans for an incredible season.
"Most of all a HEARTFELT THANK YOU to our - SHER SQUAD - our FANS that stood with us through thick n thin," she wrote. "Whatever we are & how far we have reached is all because of you."
"I promise we will come back to finish the job cuz as of now the job is still half done."
Match details
PBKS lost to RCB in IPL 2025 final
Punjab Kings faced off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday. Both teams were looking for their maiden IPL title.
PBKS lost the match by just six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, despite a valiant effort from Shashank Singh, who scored a blistering 61 not out off just 30 balls.