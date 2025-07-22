Bangladesh's Jaker Ali slams his third T20I fifty: Key stats

Ali came to the middle after Bangladesh slumped to 25/3 in the fifth over. The hosts lost Parvez Hossain Emon as well before the 30-run mark. Ali and Mahedi Hasan joined forces thereafter, taking Bangladesh past 80. Although Bangladesh were tottering on 100/7, Ali's presence propelled them to 133. He slammed a 48-ball 55 (1 four and 5 sixes), falling to Abbas Afridi.

Stats

A look at his stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ali raced to his third half-century in T20I cricket. Two of those fifties have come at home. In 32 T20Is, the Bangladesh batter has amassed 570 runs at a strike rate of 126.66. His average reads 28.50. Notably, Ali slammed his maiden half-century in six T20Is against Pakistan. He has a strike rate of 137.50 against this side.