'You hit my father': Harbhajan recalls remark of Sreesanth's daughter 

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has opened up on the infamous "slapgate" involving him and fellow cricketer S Sreesanth . It all transpired following the 2008 Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Mohali, where Sreesanth was slapped by Harbhajan on the field. The act drew widespread condemnation and resulted in Harbhajan's suspension from the rest of the tournament. He was MI's mainstay spinner.

Regret expressed 'What transpired was wrong...' Over 15 years later, Harbhajan still regrets the incident. Speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube show 'Kutti Stories,' he said he would like to erase that incident from his career. "What transpired was wrong and I shouldn't have done what I did," he said. He added that he apologized to Sreesanth multiple times after the incident but still feels bad about it.

Heartbreak Harbhajan recalls he met Sreesanth's daughter Harbhajan recalled a heartfelt moment when he met Sreesanth's daughter. "What hurt me even after many years was when I met his daughter and I was talking to her with a lot of love, and she said, 'I don't want to talk to you. You hit my father,'" he said. The former cricketer added that his heart was shattered at the time as he wondered what impression he had left on her.

Future hopes Both cricketers on same page Harbhajan said he still apologizes to Sreesanth's daughter and wishes she doesn't see him in the same light when she grows up. "I wish, when she grows up, she doesn't see me in the same light. And think her uncle will always be with her and extend any kind of support he can," he said. Notably, both Harbhajan and Sreesanth had reconciled and are often seen together on shows.