SC grants Talpade interim protection from arrest in cheating case

The Supreme Court of India has granted actor Shreyas Talpade interim protection from arrest in a cheating and breach of trust case, reported PTI. The case was registered against the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society in Sonipat, Haryana, following a complaint by a resident. A bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and KV Viswanathan, also issued a notice to the Haryana Police and others, seeking their response to Talpade's plea.

Legal proceedings Talpade challenged the FIR in the SC Talpade had approached the apex court challenging the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him. The FIR named 13 individuals, including brand ambassadors Talpade and veteran actor Alok Nath, in a complaint of cheating and breach of trust against a multi-marketing company. The charges include criminal breach of trust, cheating, and fraudulent property transfer.

Investigation details Complaint was filed by a Sonipat resident The complaint was filed by Vipul Antil, a Sonipat resident. The society, registered in Indore under the Multi-State Cooperative Society Act, 2002, has been operating in various states since September 2016. It allegedly duped investors with high-return fixed deposit and recurring deposit schemes and used a multi-level marketing model to increase its investor base through agent recruitment. Ajeet Singh, ACP, Murthal, earlier told The Print, "We'll have to investigate what role, if any, is ascribed to Talpade and Nath."

Complaint details Antil lost ₹33 lakh in the scam Antil earlier revealed, "The society's main functions were to provide savings schemes like fixed deposit and recurring deposit. It presented itself as a trustworthy and safe financial institution and carried out massive publicity to attract and convince investors." "I have lost ₹33 lakh of my hard-earned money. Like me, there are scores of other investors who were duped. Both actors promoted the society as brand ambassadors. Due to this, many ordinary people were attracted to invest in the society."