'Digital access...fundamental right': SC eases KYC for acid attack survivors
What's the story
In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India has recognized digital access as a basic right.
The court passed 20 directives to make the Know Your Customer (KYC) process easier for acid attack survivors with eye injuries and those visually impaired or with low vision.
The judgment was passed by Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan on two PILs on the matter.
Accessibility mandate
Digital KYC must be accessible to all: Supreme Court
The SC highlighted that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that digital processes such as KYC are accessible to all. This would also include people with facial disfigurements or disabilities.
The court said that the same is ensured under Articles 21 (right to life and liberty), 14 (right to equality), and 15 (protection against discrimination) of the Constitution of India.
Revision necessity
Court calls for KYC process revision
Pertinently, the Supreme Court demanded a relook at KYC procedures to include those with disabilities.
The court said, "We have held there is need for change in KYC processes for the disabled...We have given 20 directions."
"It is imperative that digital KYC guidelines are revised with the accessibility code. In the contemporary era, where economic opportunities, etc., are through digital (access) Article 21 needs to be reinterpreted in light of such technology, and the digital divide increases," the court said.
Testimonies
Petitioners highlight KYC challenges faced by disabled individuals
Petitioners Amar Jain and Pragya Prasun narrated how the KYC process is an ordeal for disabled persons.
Jain, a lawyer who is 100% visually impaired, said the current KYC options weren't designed keeping accessibility in mind.
Prasun, an acid attack survivor with severe injuries to her eyes and face, described her ordeal in opening a bank account.
She was considered incapable of completing the Digital KYC/e-KYC process because the bank insisted on taking a "live photograph" by blinking her eyes.