Asia Cup uncertainty could cost PCB heavily: Details here

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is bracing for a major financial hit as the fate of this year's Asia Cup T20 tournament hangs in the balance. The event, which is a major fixture on the regional cricketing calendar, contributes significantly to PCB's revenue. Any disruption could have serious implications for its financial health.

Revenue breakdown PCB expects to generate PKR 7.7 billion from ICC The PCB expects to generate some PKR 8.8 billion this year from its share of revenues from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC). According to PTI, it has earmarked $25.9 million (about PKR 7.7 billion) for this fiscal year as its share from ICC. An additional PKR 1.16 billion is expected from the Asia Cup and another PKR 7.77 million through other international cricket events.

Meeting resistance Mohsin Naqvi didn't attend ICC meetings in Singapore The uncertainty surrounding the Asia Cup's schedule and venue has grown, especially after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi didn't attend ICC meetings in Singapore last weekend. Instead, he attended the AGM virtually. PCB CEO Sumair Ahmed, who attended these ICC meetings, reportedly "didn't get positive responses" from BCCI or boards of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan about attending an ACC meeting on July 24 in Dhaka to finalize Asia Cup arrangements.

Meeting challenges 'Asia Cup won't be held as scheduled' The PCB faced considerable resistance to the ACC scheduling a meeting in Dhaka. India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Oman and several other associate member boards were adamant about not traveling there. These developments don't bode well for the Asia Cup being held as scheduled in September since BCCI is not willing to send its representative to Dhaka.