'I love India, Pakistan': Brett Lee on canceled WCL match

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has responded to the recent cancelation of the World Championships of Legends (WCL) match between India and Pakistan. The decision came after several Indian players declined to participate in light of a terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22. The incident had severely strained Indo-Pak relations.

Neutrality 'That is a tough question...' When asked about his opinion on the canceled match, Lee remained neutral. "That is a tough question. But the thing I'll say right is, I love India, I love Pakistan," Lee, who is representing Australia Champions, told reporters in a press conference. The former speedster emphasized that despite the incident, they are all part of a tournament where teams like Australia and South Africa also compete.

Apology Apology from the league The WCL had announced the India-Pak match after a recent volleyball contest between the two nations, hoping to create happy memories for fans. However, the decision backfired. The league apologized in its statement, admitting that it may have unintentionally hurt feelings and discomforted Indian legends. In light of this, they decided to call off the fixture and apologized for any hurt sentiments caused.