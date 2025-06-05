Yuzvendra Chahal played IPL 2025 with fractures, reveals RJ Mahvash
What's the story
Punjab Kings star Yuzvendra Chahal played much of the 2025 Indian Premier League season with multiple fractures, as revealed by social media influencer RJ Mahvash.
Mahvash, who is often spotted with Chahal these days, shared the same in a heartfelt note for Chahal and PBKS on Instagram.
It added that the star spinner sustained a rib fracture in the second match and a finger fracture later, continuing to play despite these injuries before the final.
Injury disclosure
Chahal's immense dedication and love for the game
RJ Mahvash said, "They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later."
She praised Chahal for playing through the pain and not giving up despite being visibly in pain during matches.
Season highlights
Chahal's performance in IPL 2025
Notably, Chahal was picked by the Kings for a whopping ₹18 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
He had an impressive run, picking up 16 wickets in 13 innings, as PBKS finished as the runners-up. The season also saw him take his second IPL hat-trick against CSK.
Despite his injuries, he played through the pain and continued to contribute to his team's efforts till the last match of the season.