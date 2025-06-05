What's the story

Punjab Kings star Yuzvendra Chahal played much of the 2025 Indian Premier League season with multiple fractures, as revealed by social media influencer RJ Mahvash.

Mahvash, who is often spotted with Chahal these days, shared the same in a heartfelt note for Chahal and PBKS on Instagram.

It added that the star spinner sustained a rib fracture in the second match and a finger fracture later, continuing to play despite these injuries before the final.