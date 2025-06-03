What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their maiden Indian Premier League title, winning the 2025 edition after defeating Punjab Kings in the final on June 3.

On a good batting deck at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, RCB were asked to bat as they managed 190/9.

In response, PBKS failed to chase down a 191-run target.

Here we present the IPL 2025 season in stats.