Decoding the Indian Premier League 2025 campaign in stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their maiden Indian Premier League title, winning the 2025 edition after defeating Punjab Kings in the final on June 3.
On a good batting deck at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, RCB were asked to bat as they managed 190/9.
In response, PBKS failed to chase down a 191-run target.
Here we present the IPL 2025 season in stats.
Totals
Highest and lowest team totals
Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest total in IPL 2025. They slammed 286/6 versus Rajasthan Royals in Match 2.
SRH also posted the 2nd and third-highest team totals this season, scoring 278/3 vs Kolkata Knight Riders and 247/2 versus PBKS in Match 68 and 27 respectively.
KKR's score of 95/10 in Match 31 versus Punjab Kings was the lowest total by a team this season.
Runs
These batters scored the most runs
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan scored 759 runs from 15 matches at 54.21. He hit 6 fifties and a ton. Sudharsan slammed 88 fours and 21 sixes, striking at 156.17.
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav was next with 717 runs at 65.18 (50s: 5).
RCB's Virat Kohli scored 657 runs at 54.75 (50s: 8).
GT skipper Shubman Gill finished as the 4th-highest scorer (650 runs).
Wickets
5 bowlers finish with 20-plus wickets this season
Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna won the Purple Cap. He finished with 25 scalps from 15 matches at 19.52.
Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings was next with 24 wickets at 17.
RCB's Josh Hazlewood claimed 22 scalps from 12 matches.
Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult claimed 22 wickets from 16 matches at 23.50.
PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh finished with 21 scalps at 24.66.
Batting
Key individual batting stats
Nine different batters hit centuries in the IPL 2025 season with SRH having the best tally (3 batters) among them.
SRH's Abhishek Sharma posted the highest individual score (141).
Kohli hit the most fifties (8).
LSG's Nicholas Pooran hit the most sixes (40). Shreyas Iyer followed suit (39).
RCB's Romario Shepherd owned the best strike rate (378.57) in an innings (min 10 balls).
Bowling
Key individual bowling stats
Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc (5/35 vs SRH) and Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya (5/36 vs LSG) were the only bowlers with five-wicket hauls.
SRH pacer Harshal Patel, PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and CSK's Noor took multiple four-plus wicket hauls (2 each).
Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer (0/76), SRH's Mohammed Shami (0/75) and LSG's Will O'Rourke (2/74) conceded 70-plus runs in an innings this season.
Do you know?
Gill and Sudharsan post the highest partnership this season
GT openers Gill and Sudharsan added the highest partnership for any wicket this season. They stitched an unbeaten 205-run stand against Delhi in Match 60.
Information
RCB win most matches and post fewest defeats
RCB won 9 matches in the league stage, finishing on 19 points. An inferior NRR separated them from PBKS. RCB then won Qualifier 1 and the final to end with 11 victories. RCB also posted the least defeats this season (4).