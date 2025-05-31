Presenting the highest powerplay scores in IPL playoffs
In a historic showdown, Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League 2025 Eliminator in Mullanpur on Friday night.
MI posted a mammoth 228/5 on the board, thanks to Rohit Sharma's brilliant 81 and Jonny Bairstow's explosive 47.
The duo helped MI aggregate 79 runs in the powerplay overs.
Here we look at the highest powerplay totals in IPL playoff matches.
#3
79/0 - MI vs GT, 2025 Eliminator
MI's powerplay effort of 79/0 in the aforementioned game is third on this list.
Bairstow was particularly aggressive in this phase as he aggregated 44 runs. Notably, MI completed 50 runs inside four overs.
The team eventually finished at 228/5 thanks to the 84-run opening stand.
However, GT (208/6) fell short in their chase despite Sai Sudharsan (81) and Washington Sundar (48) keeping them in contention.
#2
84/1 - Deccan Chargers vs DD, 2009 semi-final
The now-defunct Deccan Chargers were asked to chase down 154 against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2009 semi-final game in Centurion.
Skipper Adam Gilchrist stood up that day as he demolished the star-studded Delhi bowling attack.
The southpaw recorded a 17-ball half-century as the Chargers were 84/1 after six overs.
He eventually ended up scoring 85 off just 35 deliveries as the Chargers crossed the line with 14 balls to spare.
#1
100/2 - CSK vs PBKS, 2014 Qualifier 2
The record for the highest powerplay score is held by Chennai Super Kings.
They hammered 100/2 against Punjab Kings in the 2014 Qualifier 2 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Notably, CSK were chasing 227 in this contest as they were powered by Suresh Raina's 87 off mere 25 balls.
Although CSK lost by 24 runs, Raina's 87 is still the highest individual score in the first six overs in IPL history.