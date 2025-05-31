MI's powerplay effort of 79/0 in the aforementioned game is third on this list.

Bairstow was particularly aggressive in this phase as he aggregated 44 runs. Notably, MI completed 50 runs inside four overs.

The team eventually finished at 228/5 thanks to the 84-run opening stand.

However, GT (208/6) fell short in their chase despite Sai Sudharsan (81) and Washington Sundar (48) keeping them in contention.