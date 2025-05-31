These IPL playoff matches aggregated 400-plus runs
What's the story
The IPL 2025 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mullanpur on Friday night witnessed a record-breaking total of 436 runs. This is the highest-ever aggregate in an IPL playoff match.
MI, led by Rohit Sharma's blistering 81, posted a mammoth total of 228/5.
In response, GT fell short by 20 runs despite Sai Sudharsan's valiant 81.
Here we look at the IPL playoffs games that witnessed 400-plus runs.
#1
436 - MI vs GT, 2025 Eliminator
As mentioned, MI put up a formidable score of 228/5 in the aforementioned Eliminator.
Rohit was the star of the innings with his explosive 81 off 50 balls. Jonny Bairstow also contributed significantly with a quick-fire 47 off 22 balls.
In response, Sudharsan and Washington Sundar kept GT in the hunt with their respective scores of 81 off 49 balls and 48 off 24 balls.
Though GT was restricted to 208/6, the score took the match tally to 436 runs.
#2
428 - PBKS vs CSK, 2014 Q2
The 2025 IPL Eliminator surpassed the previous record of 428 runs set in the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Qualifier 2 in 2014.
Virender Sehwag slammed a 58-ball 122 as PBKS posted 226/6 while batting first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Despite Suresh Raina's historic 27-ball 87, CSK were restricted to 202/7 in response.
Notably, the Super Kings had completed 100 runs inside the powerplay.
#3
408 - SRH vs RCB, 2016 Final
The highest-ever aggregate in an IPL final belongs to the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game in 2016 (408).
David Warner's 38-ball 68 and Ben Cutting's famous 15-ball 39* bolstered SRH's total to 208/7 while batting first in Chennai.
In reply, RCB openers Chris Gayle (76) and Virat Kohli (54) added 114 runs.
The Hyderabad bowlers, however, made a stunning comeback and restricted RCB to 200/7.
#4
404 - GT vs MI, 2023 Q2
GT trounced MI in the Qualifier 2 of the 2023 IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Gujarat managed 233/3 while batting first, riding on Shubman Gill's record-breaking ton (129 from 60 balls).
Hardik Pandya's 13-ball 28* powered GT toward the end.
In response, MI were reduced to 21/2 before Suryakumar Yadav (61) and Tilak Varma (43) settled the ship.
However, once Suryakumar was dismissed, MI lost the plot and were eventually folded for 171.
This game witnessed 404 runs.
#5
400 - RCB vs LSG, 2022 Eliminator
RCB beat Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 Eliminator contest thanks to Rajat Patidar's majestic hundred.
Patidar finished with an unbeaten 112 off just 54 balls, guiding RCB to 207/4 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
Dinesh Karthik (37* off 23) played a fine cameo toward the end.
In response, LSG saw skipper KL Rahul play a superb knock (79 off 58).
Though Deepak Hooda (45 off 26) also batted well, LSG were restricted to 193/6. This game aggregated exactly 400 runs.