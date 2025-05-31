What's the story

The IPL 2025 Eliminator between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in Mullanpur on Friday night witnessed a record-breaking total of 436 runs. This is the highest-ever aggregate in an IPL playoff match.

MI, led by Rohit Sharma's blistering 81, posted a mammoth total of 228/5.

In response, GT fell short by 20 runs despite Sai Sudharsan's valiant 81.

Here we look at the IPL playoffs games that witnessed 400-plus runs.