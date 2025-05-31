IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan breaks this record of Shubman Gill
What's the story
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has made history in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.
He became the youngest player ever to score 700 runs in a single season, breaking the previous record held by his teammate Shubman Gill.
The left-handed batsman achieved this milestone during the Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians on Friday.
Sudharsan made a half-century albeit in a losing cause as GT failed to chase down 229 in Mullanpur.
Milestone achievement
Sudharsan's impressive performance in IPL 2025
Sudharsan scored a fluent 80 off 51 balls in the match, taking his season tally to an impressive 759 runs.
As per Cricbuzz, he achieved the 700-run mark at just 23 years and 227 days, making him the youngest player to do so.
The southpaw narrowly went past Gill as the latter was 23 years and 257 days old when he breached the 700-run mark in IPL 2023.
Elite club
Sudharsan joins elite club
Sudharsan is now the fifth batter in IPL history to score over 750 runs in a single season.
He joins an elite club that includes Virat Kohli (973 runs in 2016), Gill (890 in 2023), Jos Buttler (863 in 2022), and David Warner (848 in 2016).
The left-hander was a key player for Gujarat Titans this season, scoring six half-centuries and an unbeaten century.
He clocked and average and strike rate of 54.21 and 156.17, respectively, across 15 matches.
Team player
Sudharsan's contribution to Gujarat Titans's campaign
Sudharsan's form has been instrumental in Gujarat's strong campaign this season.
He has anchored innings under pressure and built partnerships, showcasing his range of strokes.
Despite their exit from the tournament, Sudharsan's performance will be remembered as one of the finest individual campaigns in IPL history.
His consistency and ability to score across venues and attacks have drawn comparisons with some of the best top-order performances the league has seen.