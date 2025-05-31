May 31, 202508:16 am

What's the story

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan has made history in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

He became the youngest player ever to score 700 runs in a single season, breaking the previous record held by his teammate Shubman Gill.

The left-handed batsman achieved this milestone during the Eliminator match against Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Sudharsan made a half-century albeit in a losing cause as GT failed to chase down 229 in Mullanpur.