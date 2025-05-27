What's the story

Indian batter Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap.

Kohli is now the only player with 9,000 runs for a team in T20 cricket. The veteran batter reached this mark for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Notably, Kohli is the only player to feature in every IPL season for one franchise since 2008.

With over 8,000 runs, he also leads the IPL run tally.