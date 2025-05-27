Next Article
Virat Kohli scripts history with 9,000 T20 runs for RCB
By Parth Dhall
May 27, 2025 10:22 pm
What's the story
Indian batter Virat Kohli has added another feather to his cap.
Kohli is now the only player with 9,000 runs for a team in T20 cricket. The veteran batter reached this mark for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Notably, Kohli is the only player to feature in every IPL season for one franchise since 2008.
With over 8,000 runs, he also leads the IPL run tally.
Milestone
Kohli enters record books
Kohli completed 9,000 T20 runs for RCB in Match 70 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
He reached the landmark after crossing the 20-run mark during the chase of 228 runs.
Notably, no other player even has over 7,000 T20 runs for a team. Rohit Sharma follows Kohli with 6,060 runs for Mumbai Indians.