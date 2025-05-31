5 batters with 750-plus runs in an IPL edition
What's the story
Though Gujarat Titans could not go past the Eliminator in the 2025 Indian Premier League, their star opener Sai Sudharsan ended the season on a high.
During the Eliminator clash against Mumbai Indians on Friday, he became the youngest player in IPL history to complete 700 runs in a single season.
He made 80 runs in the contest to finish his stellar campaign with 759 runs.
Here we look at the batters with 750-plus runs in an IPL edition.
#5
Sai Sudharsan - 759 runs, 2025
Sudharsan's fluent 80 off 51 balls in GT's final match of IPL 2025 took his season tally to an impressive 759 runs from 15 games.
The southpaw clocked an average of 54.21 as his strike rate read 156.17, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He scored six half-centuries besides a match-winning unbeaten hundred against Delhi Capitals.
At 23 years and 227 days, Sudharsan became the youngest player ever to compile 700 runs in a single season.
#4
David Warner - 848 runs, 2016
David Warner remains the only Sunisers Hyderabad batter to have scored over 800 runs in an IPL season.
Despite scoring a staggering 848 runs, Warner finished as the second-highest run-scorer in 2016 as Virat Kohli's 973 runs trumped him.
Having played 17 games, Warner averaged 54.21 as his strike rate was 156.17 (50s: 6, 100: 1).
Meanwhile, Warner led SRH to their maiden IPL title that year as they beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a high-octane final.
#3
Jos Buttler - 863 runs, 2022
Jos Buttler has the record for scoring the most runs by an overseas batter in an IPL season.
He slammed 863 runs from 17 matches at 57.53 for Rajasthan Royals in 2022 as the Men in Pink finished as the runners-up.
During the season, Buttler equaled Kohli's record for scoring four tons in a season.
The former also tallied four half-centuries as his strike rate was 149.05.
#2
Shubman Gill: 890 runs, 2023
Sudharsan's opening partner at GT, Shubman Gill grew from strength to strength in the 2023 season.
He became only the second batter to complete 850 runs in an IPL season.
Overall, Gill smacked 890 runs from 17 matches at 59.33 for GT, who finished as the runners-up.
The GT opener smacked three tons and maintained a strike rate of 157.80. He also made four fifties.
#1
Virat Kohli: 973 runs, 2016
Kohli slammed 973 runs across 16 innings in the 2016 edition, the most by a batter in an IPL season.
In his record-breaking campaign, Kohli not just scored four centuries, but also registered the most 50-plus scores in a single IPL edition - 11.
He averaged an astronomical 81.08 as his strike rate that year was 152.03.
Kohli led RCB to the final that year as they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.