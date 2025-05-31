What's the story

Sai Sudharsan, the current holder of the Orange Cap in the Indian Premier League 2025, has said that he has "a lot of things to improve" in his T20 game.

Despite his stellar performance and helping Gujarat Titans (GT) reach the playoffs this season, Sudharsan is looking for ways to enhance his skills before returning to international T20 cricket.

Notably, GT bowed out of IPL 2025 after losing the Eliminator to Mumbai Indians on Friday.