Shreyas Iyer gets to 6,500 runs in T20s: Key stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has completed 6,500 runs in T20 cricket.
Iyer reached the landmark in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Iyer, who earlier helped PBKS top the standings, attained the feat with his 10th run in the match against MI.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his T20 stats
As mentioned, Iyer completed 6,500 T20 runs with his 10th in the match. He unlocked the achievement in his 239th encounter.
The Indian batter has three tons and 42 half-centuries in T20s so far. Over 3,600 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL.
Meanwhile, the star batter has scored 1,104 runs from 51 T20Is for Team India.
Record
Iyer has this T20 feat
Iyer holds the record for the second-highest T20 score by an Indian batter.
In February 2019, he smashed 147 off just 55 balls for Mumbai against Sikkim in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His knock had a record 15 sixes.
Tilak Varma broke his record last year, having scored a blistering 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in the same tournament.
IPL 2025
Iyer made history in IPL 2025
Iyer was named the PBKS skipper in January this year. He was picked up for a record ₹26.75 crore.
Iyer is one of only eight captains to have won the IPL, having led KKR to victory in 2024.
He became the first player to lead two different franchises to IPL finals.
Iyer is now first player to lead three different sides to IPL playoffs.