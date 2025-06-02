What's the story

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has completed 6,500 runs in T20 cricket.

Iyer reached the landmark in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Iyer, who earlier helped PBKS top the standings, attained the feat with his 10th run in the match against MI.

Here are the key stats.