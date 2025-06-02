IPL 2025: Unique records of Shreyas Iyer in Qualifier 2
What's the story
Punjab Kings became the second finalists of IPL 2025 after beating Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Kings won Qualifier 2 by chasing down 204, with Shreyas Iyer slamming a match-winning 87* (41).
Iyer became the only player to lead three different sides to IPL finals. He also became the fifth captain with 50 wins in IPL history.
Here are the unique records he scripted.
IPL finals
Three IPL finals as captain
As mentioned, Iyer has become the first player to lead three different sides to IPL finals.
Kolkata Knight Riders became the IPL 2024 champions under him, whereas Delhi Capitals were the IPL 2020 runners-up with Iyer at the helm.
If PBKS win the final, Iyer could be the first captain to claim the IPL title for multiple franchises.
Sixes
Most sixes by a PBKS batter in an IPL season
Iyer's brilliant 41-ball 87* sealed the match for PBKS. They were down to 72/3 at one stage.
The PBKS hammered 5 fours and 8 sixes in his record-breaking knock.
As per Cricbuzz, Iyer now has the most sixes by a PBKS batter in an IPL season (39). He went past Glenn Maxwell, who slammed 36 maximums for the Kings in 2014.
Information
Second-highest score by a captain in IPL playoffs
According to ESPNcricinfo, Iyer registered the second-highest score by a captain in the IPL playoffs. He is only behind David Warner, who slammed an unbeaten 93 off 58 balls against Gujarat Lions in Qualifier 2.
Ahmedabad
Iyer at Narendra Modi Stadium
Over the years, Iyer has fancied batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium in T20 cricket.
His T20 scores in Ahmedabad read 67, 8*, 9, 37, 58*, 97*, and 87*.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the Indian batter has scored 242 without being dismissed across three IPL games in Ahmedabad. His tally includes three unbeaten fifties.
Iyer's strike rate on this ground reads 191.05.
Do you know?
Iyer surpasses 150 sixes in IPL and 6,500 T20 runs
During his knock of 87* versus MI, Iyer raced past 150 sixes in IPL (152). Meanwhile, he completed 6,500 runs in T20 cricket. In 239 T20s, Iyer has raced to 6,577 runs at an average of 34.25. His tally includes a strike rate of 136.65.