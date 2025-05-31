What's the story

Pakistan has won their first T20I series at home in three years, defeating Bangladesh by a massive margin of 57 runs in the second match of the series.

The victory came on Friday at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where Sahibzada Farhan and Hasan Nawaz scored half-centuries to help Pakistan post a competitive total of 201/6.

Abrar Ahmed then took three wickets in quick succession to derail Bangladesh's innings.

Bangladesh perished for 144 runs.