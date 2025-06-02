What's the story

England's Joe Root etched his name in history books on June 1, Sunday.

Root became the highest run-scorer for England in ODI cricket, surpassing former ace Eoin Morgan. He also surpassed 1,000 ODI runs versus West Indies.

Root attained the milestone in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

We decode nations against whom Root has scored 1,000-plus runs (ODIs).