Joe Root owns 1,000-plus runs against these nations in ODIs
What's the story
England's Joe Root etched his name in history books on June 1, Sunday.
Root became the highest run-scorer for England in ODI cricket, surpassing former ace Eoin Morgan. He also surpassed 1,000 ODI runs versus West Indies.
Root attained the milestone in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
We decode nations against whom Root has scored 1,000-plus runs (ODIs).
#1
1,178 runs versus Sri Lanka
As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has scored a tally of 1,178 runs in ODIs against Sri Lanka from 29 matches (26 innings).
Root averages 62 and his strike rate is 84.80. He has slammed 2 tons and 9 fifties versus Sri Lanka with the best score of 121.
He has hit 82 fours and 7 sixes.
#2
1,048 runs versus New Zealand
Root has done an able job versus New Zealand in ODIs. In 26 matches, the senior Englishman has scored a tally of 1,048 runs at an average of 47.63. His strike rate is 88.88.
In addition to three centuries, Root has smashed 9 fifties against New Zealand with a best score of an unbeaten 106.
#3
1,017 runs versus West Indies
In 19 matches (17 innings), Root owns 1,017 runs versus WI at a sensational average of 79. He has struck at 94.13 (4s: 91, 6s: 5).
Root has slammed 5 hundreds and 4 fifties. He registered his highest score on Sunday (166*).
Versus WI at home, Root has 520 runs at 130.25. In away matches, he has 506 runs at 56.22.
ODIs
Root averages 49.18 in ODIs
Overall in ODIs, Root has now raced past 7,000 runs. He has smashed 7,082 runs at 49.18 from 179 matches (168 innings).
In addition to 18 tons, he has also hammered 42 fifties.
Root owns 3,562 runs at home, averaging 48.79. In away matches (home of opposition), he has smashed 2,720 runs at 53.20.
In neutral venues, he has amassed 800 runs at 42.10.