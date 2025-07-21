Greater Noida university slammed for 90-minute-delay in reporting student's suicide 

A 21-year-old Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student at Sharda University, Greater Noida , allegedly died by suicide on Friday night. The incident has sparked protests and accusations of negligence against the university after authorities allegedly took 90 minutes to inform the police. The student was found hanging in her hostel room at Mandela Hostel around 8:45pm by a neighbor.

Arrests made Delay in reporting sparks protests on campus Despite the neighbor's alarm, the university took an hour and a half to inform the police. A senior officer told the Hindustan Times, "We received a memo from Sharda Hospital after 1.5 hours of the incident." "By the time we reached, the deceased's parents were already there. The 90-minute gap raised suspicion and misunderstanding, which ignited protests and allegations. The college should have alerted 112 while rushing the girl to the hospital," they said.

Alleged harassment Student 'upset' after being told she'd face backlog Two faculty members, Assistant Professor Shairy Vashist and Associate Professor Mahinder Singh Chouhan, have been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. Investigators revealed that the student was reportedly upset after being told she would face a backlog for forging professors' signatures on a dental manual. However, classmates said she denied these allegations and was distressed after her manuals were allegedly discarded by professors. A purported suicide note named Vashist and Chauhan as responsible for the victim's mental torture.

Legal action FIR registered against 7 individuals An FIR has been registered against seven individuals, including six university staff members and one unidentified person. The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including abetment to suicide and destruction of evidence. Sharda University has suspended the faculty members named in the FIR and formed a five-member internal committee to investigate the incident within five working days.

Family concerns Victim's father had visited university on July 14 The victim's father had visited the university on July 14 after she complained about harassment by faculty members. He met with university officials who assured him that no further harassment would take place. However, he said his daughter continued to be harassed despite these assurances. "My daughter was under immense mental pressure because of how she was treated by certain faculty members," he told the police.