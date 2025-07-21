How Japan's far-right party rose from YouTube to election victory

Japan 's right-wing populist party, Sanseito, has made a stunning breakthrough in the recent parliamentary elections. Founded by former supermarket manager Sohei Kamiya on YouTube during the coronavirus pandemic, Sanseito has now won 14 seats in the upper house of parliament. Per CNN, the party's "Japanese First" campaign resonated with voters who were unhappy with issues like overtourism and the influx of foreign residents.

Immigration impact Party capitalized on public discontent over stagnant wages, high inflation The party's rise is particularly significant, as Japan has seen a surge in foreign residents from 2.23 million to 3.77 million over the past decade; foreigners only make up 3% of Japan's population. Tourist numbers also continue to rise, but this has led to difficulties in towns overrun with visitors, some of whom act inappropriately, and depletion of resources like the country's famous hot springs.

Campaign 'Japanese people's lives are getting harder' Sanseito capitalized on this public discontent along with stagnant wages, high inflation, and living costs with its "Japanese First" platform. "Right now, Japanese people's lives are getting harder and harder," Kamiya said in his speech back in July. "More and more foreigners are coming (to Japan)," he warned. He went on to say that while he didn't hate tourists, relying on cheap immigrant labor would undermine Japanese wages and that foreign workers who couldn't find work would increase crime.

Platform parallels Party goals The party favors limiting the number of foreign inhabitants in each town or city, tightening immigration and benefits for foreigners, and making it more difficult to naturalize as citizens. Sanseito is also advocating for tighter security and anti-espionage regulations, higher tax cuts, renewable energy, and a health-care system that is less reliant on vaccines. It has advocated for increased military capabilities, warning that Japan is "surrounded" by nuclear-armed countries and hence needs a "deterrent force" while working toward long-term denuclearization.

Comparison Kamiya draws comparisons between Sanseito and Trump's MAGA movement Kamiya has drawn comparisons between Sanseito and other right-wing populist movements, such as Donald Trump's MAGA movement in the United States. Many have condemned Sanseito's platform as xenophobic and bigoted. According to Reuters, he tried to tone down some of the party's more contentious views before the election in order to win more female votes. However, after the election results were announced, he said, "The public came to understand that the media was wrong and Sanseito was right."