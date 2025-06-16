5 unique Japanese seasonal festivals you may not know about
What's the story
Japan is famous for its rich cultural heritage and colorful festivals that celebrate the changing seasons.
While most of us know about cherry blossom festivals, there are many lesser-known festivals that give a peek into the diversity of Japan's traditions.
These unique celebrations demonstrate the country's deep-rooted connection to the nature and community spirit.
Let's take a look at five such interesting Japanese seasonal festivals you never heard of.
Lantern Parade
Aomori Nebuta Matsuri
The Aomori Nebuta Matsuri takes place in early August in Aomori City.
The festival is known for its massive illuminated floats made out of painted washi paper of historical figures and mythical creatures.
The floats are carried through the streets by dancers and musicians playing traditional instruments.
The festival sees over two million visitors every year, making it one of Japan's most popular summer events.
Dance festival
Owara Kaze no Bon
Owara Kaze no Bon is held in early September in Yatsuo Town, Toyama Prefecture.
The festival is famous for its elegant dances performed by locals dressed in traditional costumes and straw hats.
The dances are performed to appease the wind gods for an abundant harvest season ahead.
The calm vibe of this nighttime event attracts visitors looking for a more peaceful festival experience.
Floats display
Takayama Autumn Festival
Takayama Autumn Festival falls in October in Gifu Prefecture's Takayama City.
It has beautifully designed yatai floats featuring mechanical dolls called karakuri ningyo, which perform during the procession.
These floats demonstrate the exquisite craftsmanship of local artisans dating centuries back, giving a glimpse of Japan's artistic heritage.
Fireworks spectacle
Chichibu Night Festival
Held every December in Saitama Prefecture's Chichibu City, this festival is well-known for its elaborate fireworks display and decorated yatai floats illuminated against the night sky.
The event also features performances of traditional music, in addition to stalls serving local delicacies such as soba noodles and sweet treats from rice flour.
Craftsmanship celebration
Tsubame-Sanjo Factory Festival
Held every October across Niigata Prefecture's Tsubame-Sanjo region, famous for its metalworking industries, this offbeat event salutes craftsmanship.
Participants can explore factories to watch skilled artisans at work. They make top-notch tools used globally today.
People can also participate in hands-on workshops, if they wish to.