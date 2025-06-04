Shashank came in when PBKS were down to 98/4 in the 13th over. Krunal Pandya's incredible spell had given RCB impetus.

Although Shashank took time to settle down, he took PBKS past 130 along with Nehal Wadhera. The former was the lone warrior following Wadhera's dismissal.

Shashank smacked 2 sixes and a four as PBKS required 29 runs off the final over.