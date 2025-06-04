IPL 2025 final: Shashank Singh's fifty goes in vain
What's the story
Shashank Singh slammed a valiant half-century, albeit in a losing cause, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings to win the 2025 IPL title.
The star batter hammered a 30-ball 61* (3 fours and 6 sixes) as PBKS failed to chase down 191 in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
PBKS were restricted to 184/7, with Shashank being the lone warrior.
Knock
Shashank returns unbeaten
Shashank came in when PBKS were down to 98/4 in the 13th over. Krunal Pandya's incredible spell had given RCB impetus.
Although Shashank took time to settle down, he took PBKS past 130 along with Nehal Wadhera. The former was the lone warrior following Wadhera's dismissal.
Shashank smacked 2 sixes and a four as PBKS required 29 runs off the final over.
Stats
A look at his stats
Shashank concluded the IPL 2025 season with 350 runs from 17 games at an average of 50.00. The tally includes a strike rate of 153.50.
He slammed three half-centuries throughout the season.
The PBKS batter has now raced to 773 runs from 41 IPL games at an average of 40.68. He owns five half-centuries in the tournament.