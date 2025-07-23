Did developments between 1:00-4:30pm on Monday cause Dhankhar to resign? 

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar 's surprise resignation on Monday evening has left many speculating. The official announcement was made at 9:25pm, with Dhankhar citing health reasons for his decision. However, opposition leaders believe there is more to the story than what has been revealed. They point to developments that took place between 1:00-4:30pm in the Rajya Sabha as potential clues behind this unexpected turn of events.

Resignation timing Motion for Varma's removal The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day at around 4:36pm on Monday. Before this, Dhankhar had confirmed receiving a motion signed by over 50 members seeking the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma over the heaps of burned cash found at his official residence after a fire. This initiated a process under the Judges (Inquiry) Act. When Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed him that a similar motion was in the Lok Sabha, he directed verification from the Secretary General.

Resignation Rajya Sabha proceedings, resignation The motion to seek the removal of Justice Varma in the Lok Sabha had bipartisan support, with 152 MPs signing it. In contrast, the motion presented in the Rajya Sabha was solely initiated by opposition members. The acceptance of the motion, signed only by opposition MPs, might have caused some concern for the ruling BJP, India Today reported. According to NDTV sources, Dhankhar not only approved the opposition MPs' motion but also kept the government in the dark.

Opposition claims 'Far more than meets the eye' Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "The sudden resignation of the Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is as shocking as it is inexplicable." "No doubt...Dhankar has to give topmost priority to his health. But clearly there is far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye. This is not the time for speculation though," he added. "He was completely healthy...Something happened in the afternoon...which has upset him...also upset the government," Congress MP Vivek Tankha told PTI.

'Operation Sindoor' Dhankhar rebuked Nadda for interrupting Kharge Earlier in the day, Dhankhar also witnessed a forceful intervention by JP Nadda, the BJP leader in the Rajya Sabha while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was debating on "Operation Sindoor." "Nothing will go on record, only what I say will go on record," Nadda reportedly said. Many in Congress saw this as an "insult" to the chairman, although Nadda clarified that his remarks were intended for Opposition MPs.

MPs' absence Rijiju, Nadda's absence from BAC meeting The Congress party also claimed that the absence of Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in the second meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha at 4.30 pm upset Dhankhar. "Something very serious happened yesterday between 1 PM and 4:30 PM to account for the deliberate absence of Shri Nadda and Shri Rijiju from the second BAC yesterday," Ramesh said.