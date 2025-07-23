Australia thrash WI in second T20I to earn 2-0 lead 

Australia have taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against West Indies . The visitors won the second match by eight wickets in Jamaica, with Josh Inglis and Cameron Green leading the charge. Inglis scored a blistering 78* off just 33 balls while Green contributed a solid 56* off 32 deliveries as they accomplished the 173-run target with ease. Here are the key stats.

Match details King, Russell power WI's innings West Indies, batting first, managed to score 172/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Brandon King (51 off 36 balls) scored a fine half-century at the top. However, a collapse meant WI went from 63/0 to 98/5. Andre Russell, playing his international match, entertained the crowd with a quickfire 36 off just 15 balls as WI finished on a high. Adam Zampa was Australia's star bowler with impressive figures of 3-29.

Chase Australia comfortably cross the line Though both Aussie openers Glenn Maxwell (12) and Mitchell Marsh (21) could not convert their starts, Inglis and Green powered the run chase with an unbeaten 131-run stand. Their brilliance meant Australia chased down the total comfortably, with 28 balls and eight wickets to spare. Notably, Green smashed his second successive fifty of the series.

Zampa Three-fer for Zampa Zampa's 3/29 from four overs were the best figures for any bowler in the game. With this three-fer, Zampa has raced to 120 wickets across 97 T20Is at an impressive economy of 7.17. Notably, he is the only Australian with 100-plus T20I wickets. Across 13 T20Is against WI, he now has 14 wickets at 29.07. 46 of his scalps have come in away T20Is at an economy of 7.73

King A fiery knock from King King smashed 51 off just 36 balls, having slammed three fours and four maximums. The batter has raced to 1,568 runs from 65 T20Is at 27.03. He slammed his 12th fifty. 839 of his runs have come at home at 27.96. Against Australia, he now owns 162 runs at 25 as this was his second fifty against them.

Inglis Inglis scripts these T20I records Inglis returned unbeaten on 78 of mere 33 balls, having smoked seven fours and five sixes. The dasher brought up his second-fastest fifty in T20Is, off just 22 balls. This is only behind his 20-ball half-century against Scotland last year. As per ESPNcricinfo, Inglis also slammed the joint-second-fastest fifty by an Australian against WI. With this knock, Inglis has raced to 802 runs across 31 T20Is at an average of 33.41 (100s: 2, 50: 1).

Information Australia's highest T20I 3rd-wicket partnership Inglis and Green put on a record-breaking stand of 119 runs, which is now Australia's highest third-wicket partnership in T20Is. The visitors were reduced to 42/2 when the duo joined each other in the middle.

Green Second fifty on the bounce for Green Green, who made a match-winning 51 in the opening game, scored 56* off just 32 balls in his latest outing, hitting three fours and four sixes. This was his fifth T20I fifty across 15 matches as he has raced to 370 runs at 33.63. 122 of his runs have come against WI at 40.66. Overall, Green smashed his eighth 50-plus score in T20s, taking his tally to 1,183 runs at 33.80 (100: 1).