Apple gives AI news summaries second chance after messy debut

Apple has reintroduced its Apple Intelligence-powered notification summaries for news and entertainment apps in the latest iOS 26 developer beta. The feature was temporarily disabled earlier this year after it misrepresented some headlines. The company had promised to bring it back in a future update, and now, with this new beta release, users can opt to have their news notifications summarized.

Feature details Apple adds a warning for users Upon installing the new beta, iPhone users are greeted with a splash screen where they can opt for notification summarization. The screen allows selection of News & Entertainment as a category to be summarized. However, Apple has added a warning in red text saying "Summarization may change the meaning of the original headlines. Verify information." This is to ensure users understand that these summaries could potentially alter the original context of news headlines.

Design changes Changes to Liquid Glass design elements Along with the notification summarization feature, the new beta release also makes some changes to the Liquid Glass design elements. The company has been experimenting with their translucency as part of its beta updates. These changes were first noticed in the first beta and have been further refined in this latest version.