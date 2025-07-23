Apple gives AI news summaries second chance after messy debut
What's the story
Apple has reintroduced its Apple Intelligence-powered notification summaries for news and entertainment apps in the latest iOS 26 developer beta. The feature was temporarily disabled earlier this year after it misrepresented some headlines. The company had promised to bring it back in a future update, and now, with this new beta release, users can opt to have their news notifications summarized.
Feature details
Apple adds a warning for users
Upon installing the new beta, iPhone users are greeted with a splash screen where they can opt for notification summarization. The screen allows selection of News & Entertainment as a category to be summarized. However, Apple has added a warning in red text saying "Summarization may change the meaning of the original headlines. Verify information." This is to ensure users understand that these summaries could potentially alter the original context of news headlines.
Design changes
Changes to Liquid Glass design elements
Along with the notification summarization feature, the new beta release also makes some changes to the Liquid Glass design elements. The company has been experimenting with their translucency as part of its beta updates. These changes were first noticed in the first beta and have been further refined in this latest version.
Upcoming release
Apple's public beta launch
Apple is planning to launch a public beta of iOS 26 sometime this month. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had reported that it would be available around July 23. The upcoming release will give users an opportunity to test out these new features and provide feedback before the final version is officially launched by Apple in September alongside the new iPhone 17 series.