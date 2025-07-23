FTA and more: What Modi's UK visit aims to achieve 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United Kingdom on July 23-24. The main agenda of his visit is to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK. This will be PM Modi's fourth visit to the UK since he took office in 2014. During his stay, he will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III .

Trade agreement FTA to eliminate tariffs on 99% of India's exports The FTA will eliminate tariffs on 99% of India's exports to the UK. In return, the UK will reduce tariffs on 90% of its exports to India, including whisky and cars. This is expected to give Indian textiles an edge over competitors like Bangladesh and Vietnam. Vikram Doraiswami, India's High Commissioner to the UK, said he believes this visit will significantly boost bilateral relations. This is India's first major free trade deal outside Asia.

Diplomatic ties India-UK relationship upgraded to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021 "The focus is really on looking at where next we can take the relationship," Doraiswami said. The India-UK relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021. Since then, there have been regular high-level political exchanges between the two countries. The Technology Security Initiative, which is nearing its first anniversary, is a major indicator of the growing ties in the critical and emerging technologies sphere.

Political reset Deal also addresses issues like Khalistani extremism The FTA is not the sole agenda in the visit, but there is a larger political reset toward collaboration in defense and other areas. The visit will also address issues like action against fugitive economic offenders from India and the threat of Khalistani extremism, Hindustan Times reported. India's foreign secretary, Vikram Misri, has said that the presence of Khalistani extremists in the UK should concern Britain, as it impacts "social cohesion and social order" in that country too.