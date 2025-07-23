'Apologize': SC to IPS wife for wrongfully jailing husband, in-laws  

The Supreme Court has ordered a 2022-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and her parents to publicly apologize to her former husband and his family after she filed multiple false criminal cases against them during their marital dispute. The court found that her actions caused "physical and mental trauma." The husband was imprisoned for 109 days, while his father spent 103 days in jail due to serious charges leveled by her under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Apology details Apology to be published in national English, Hindi newspapers The court ordered the wife and her parents to issue an unconditional apology in a national English and Hindi newspaper. The apology should also be shared on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. It must be published within three days of the order. The bench, comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice AG Masih, emphasized that this apology is not an admission of liability but a step toward moral redress for the suffering caused by their actions.

Apology content Format of the apology The court also directed the wife to apologize in a specific format, acknowledging the emotional impact of her actions on her ex-husband's family. The apology reads, "I understand that the various allegations and legal battles have created an atmosphere of animosity and have deeply impacted your wellbeing." "I sincerely hope that this apology can be a step toward finding some peace and closure for all of us."