Kranti Goud becomes youngest Indian pacer with WODI six-wicket haul
What's the story
Kranti Goud has made history by becoming the youngest Indian pacer to take a six-wicket haul in Women's ODIs. The 21-year-old achieved this feat during India's third WODI against England at Riverside Stadium. She finished with impressive figures of 6/52 from 9.5 overs, helping India clinch a thrilling 13-run victory and win the series 2-1. Notably, Goud was standing in just her fourth WODI match.
Match impact
Fine spell from Goud
Goud was instrumental in India's series-clinching victory with her six-wicket haul. She dismissed both openers cheaply and later took down Alice Davidson Richards and Lauren Bell, sealing India's win. Earlier, Harmanpreet Kaur's century had propelled India to a formidable total of 318/5. Despite Nat Sciver-Brunt's valiant 98, England fell short in their chase and lost by 13 runs.
DYK
Goud only behind Deepti Sharma
At 21 years and 345 days, Goud overall became the second-youngest Indian to take a five-wicket haul in WODIs after Deepti Sharma, as per ESPNcricinfo. The latter aged 18y 179d during her 6/20 against Sri Lanka in 2016. Meanwhile, this six-fer has taken Goud's tally to nine wickets across four WODIs at 17.55. She made her WODI debut in the Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka on May 11, 2025.
Early life
Goud's journey to becoming a cricketer
Hailing from Ghaura village in Chhatarpur district of Sagar Division, Goud's journey to becoming a cricketer is inspiring. She grew up watching boys play tennis-ball cricket and was fascinated by fast bowling. Bought by UP Warriorz in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction for ₹10 lakhs, Goud took six wickets in her debut WPL season at an average of 34.66.