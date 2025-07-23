Waterlogging, traffic jams across Delhi-NCR after rain; orange alert issued 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, forecasting heavy rainfall throughout the day. This comes after a short but intense spell of rain on Tuesday that left several areas waterlogged in the national capital and surrounding regions. The IMD had earlier predicted light to moderate rain for Wednesday, but the situation has worsened with more downpours expected.

Impact Waterlogging reported in several parts of Delhi-NCR The recent showers, following hours of rain on Tuesday, caused waterlogging in several areas of the national capital. Additionally, heavy rain affected the vicinity of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, but flight operations at the airport remained unaffected. However, traffic snarls were reported across South Delhi, ITO, and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road due to waterlogged streets.

Forecast IMD's latest advisory The IMD's latest advisory predicts moderate to heavy rainfall with light thunderstorms and winds of 30-40km/h across Delhi and NCR. Parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness light to moderate rain throughout the day. The weather department has warned of localized flooding on roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses due to incessant rainfall.