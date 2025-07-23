Page Loader
Home / News / India News / Waterlogging, traffic jams across Delhi-NCR after rain; orange alert issued 
Summarize
Waterlogging, traffic jams across Delhi-NCR after rain; orange alert issued 
Heavy rainfall has been predicted throughout the day

Waterlogging, traffic jams across Delhi-NCR after rain; orange alert issued 

By Snehil Singh
Jul 23, 2025
10:29 am
What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, forecasting heavy rainfall throughout the day. This comes after a short but intense spell of rain on Tuesday that left several areas waterlogged in the national capital and surrounding regions. The IMD had earlier predicted light to moderate rain for Wednesday, but the situation has worsened with more downpours expected.

Impact

Waterlogging reported in several parts of Delhi-NCR

The recent showers, following hours of rain on Tuesday, caused waterlogging in several areas of the national capital. Additionally, heavy rain affected the vicinity of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, but flight operations at the airport remained unaffected. However, traffic snarls were reported across South Delhi, ITO, and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road due to waterlogged streets.

Twitter Post

Rain in Rao Tula Ram Marg, Delhi

Forecast

IMD's latest advisory

The IMD's latest advisory predicts moderate to heavy rainfall with light thunderstorms and winds of 30-40km/h across Delhi and NCR. Parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to witness light to moderate rain throughout the day. The weather department has warned of localized flooding on roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and closure of underpasses due to incessant rainfall.

Flood risk

Water discharge from Hathnikund barrage crosses 50,000 cusecs mark

Adding to the worries in Delhi, water discharge from Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage has crossed 50,000 cusecs for the first time this monsoon season. This could lead to a rise in the Yamuna water levels in the national capital. The weather department has also warned of minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to continued rainfall.