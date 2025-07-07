IMD issues orange alert for Delhi-NCR after early morning showers 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday. Early Monday morning, heavy to very heavy showers, along with gusty winds and light thunderstorms, were also reported across Delhi and its neighboring areas, including Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

Weather forecast Monsoon axis shifts northward The IMD has said that the monsoon axis has shifted northward, paving the way for at least two more major rain spells in the next four days. The weather agency predicted "scattered moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms" over Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Palwal, Gurgaon, and parts of Delhi, among others. Earlier, New Delhi's regional meteorological department issued a yellow alert for the national capital, which was later upgraded to an orange alert.

Twitter Post Visuals from Greater Noida Greater Noida: Heavy rainfall in Delhi NCR caused a drop in temperature. The Meteorological Department had previously issued a yellow alert pic.twitter.com/TiiqCnLKWQ — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2025

Pollution update Delhi's air quality improves Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality has improved considerably, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the 'satisfactory' category for 11 consecutive days. The AQI stood at 76 at 4:00pm on Sunday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This is a significant improvement, carrying on from June 26, when the AQI dropped from 134 to below 100 for the first time this year.