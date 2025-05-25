'New bottom line' in approach to terrorism: Shashi Tharoor
What's the story
Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has announced a shift in India's approach to terrorism, saying the country will no longer exercise diplomatic restraint.
Speaking at the Indian Consulate in New York, Tharoor said India has tried everything with Pakistan, from dossiers to diplomacy, but with no success.
He emphasized, "We are determined now that there's got to be a new bottom line to this."
Global outreach
Tharoor leads multi-party delegation on anti-terrorism mission
Tharoor is leading a multi-party delegation on a global outreach mission against terrorism, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
The attack, which killed 26 civilians, was claimed by The Resistance Front, linked to the United Nations-sanctioned Lashkar-e-Taiba.
India had earlier submitted evidence about this group to the UN sanctions committee in 2023 and 2024.
Firm stance
Tharoor criticizes Pakistan's denial, praises India's response
Tharoor slammed Pakistan for its denial after the Pahalgam attack and praised India's targeted response.
He said India carried out precise strikes on nine known terror bases, sending a clear message against terrorism.
"The time had come to hit hard and hit smart, and I'm pleased to say that's exactly what India did," Tharoor said.
Security doctrine
Tharoor emphasizes India's right to self-defense
Tharoor emphasized that India's policy has shifted from diplomatic restraint to operational resolve, reflecting an evolving security doctrine.
He said India will exercise its right to self-defense, which every country recognizes.
"We are not going to confine ourselves only to listings, to diplomacy, to the production of international dossiers," he declared.
International cooperation
Tharoor calls for global solidarity against terrorism
Tharoor called for global solidarity and strength in countering terrorism, drawing parallels between India's and the United States's experiences with terrorism.
He reiterated that India's primary focus remains peace and economic growth.
"We are not interested in warfare with Pakistan," he said, adding that Pakistan covets territory India controls and resorts to terrorism when conventional means fail.
Diaspora influence
Tharoor urges Indian diaspora to shape global opinion
Tharoor also urged the Indian diaspora to play an active role in shaping global opinion against terrorism. He said they are a force multiplier for India in this fight.
The all-party delegation includes MPs from various parties and is slated to visit Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia as part of its mission.